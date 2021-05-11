No new clothes, sewain parties; it’s going to be a quiet Eid

Not just the fear of Covid-19 but also the numerous lives lost has put a shadow on the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festival of Muslims across the world. Many families have decided not to wear new clothes on the occasion or hold ‘sewain parties’ as a mark of solidarity with those who lost their loved ones to the pandemic.

Abid Ali, a resident of Kareli, returned to Prayagraj from Mumbai when Ramzan began, hoping to celebrate a grand Eid-ul-Fitr with his two sons, Amir and Danish, who also flew back from Dubai. Abid Ali’s hopes were shattered as Covid-19 started claiming lives of people.

Although none in his family was infected with Covid-19, Abid Ali and his family members were shocked over the large number of deaths, including many in their locality and in their extended family. Upset by the tragedy, the family has decided not to wear new clothes this Eid.

Many local leaders and religious heads have also urged community members to mark Eid with simplicity and focus on helping the needy around them who are still fighting for survival.

Imam Jama Masjid and former Sheher Qazi Sayyad Maqbool Hussain urged Muslims to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at home. As prayers at home will be without an Imam, only ‘namaz shukrana’ should be offered by individuals, he said. Muslims should pray for the well-being of those suffering from the pandemic and also for those who have lost their lives, he added.

With just a few days are left for Eid-ul-Fitr, the Muslim-dominated Old City areas seem lacklustre and subdued, which at this time of year used to be brimming with life. With the strict implementation of lockdown, no markets are open for shopping but people are also staying away from purchasing clothes etc online.

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Haji Parwez Ahmad and his family used to organise grand Eid celebrations every year. This year, the family has cancelled all festivities.

“My family and I used to distribute new clothes among the poor on Eid and celebrate the occasion with friends and relatives. With the pandemic claiming so many lives this year, patients have been helped and all celebrations have been cancelled,” the former MLA said.

With deadly disease playing havoc, celebrating Eid is not only unwise but also meaningless, says MA Ansari, a senior High Court advocate, whose family has recently recovered from Covid-19.

Hundreds of deaths in Old City localities of Atala, Shahganj, Akbarpur, Roshanbagh, Dariabad, Rasulpur, Rani Mandi, Daira Shah Ajmal, Kareli, Khuldabad etc have been reported in the second wave of the pandemic. Many infected are still fighting for their lives and their families are praying for their recovery.

“Traditionally, Eid is not celebrated in homes where a member has recently died. Prayagraj has been a symbol of mixed culture and its citizens have always shared their joys and sorrows. With so many deaths this year across the city, it is impossible for Muslims to rejoice. Religious heads have already urged to offer special Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at home,” Syed Mohd Askari, a Samajwadi Party leader said.

Principal of Madarsa Jammatul Abbas Maulana Kalbe Abbas Rizvi said Muslims should pray not only for themselves but also for all human beings suffering due to the pandemic.

Contractor Arif Khan, a resident of Rasulpur, returned from Delhi, expecting to celebrate Eid with his large family of eight brothers. However, with the disease claiming so many lives, Arif and his kin did not purchase new clothes and other items for Eid. “Our dining table used to be full with varieties of ‘sewain’ prepared by the women in our family. Our family, relatives and friends used to flock to the house throughout the day. We will miss the festivities but will pray for a happy Eid next year,” Arif said.