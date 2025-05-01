No Pakistan nationals staying in Tripura, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday said that the state has no Pakistan nationals and foreigners from other countries staying there, have already left. Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha said that even foreigners staying in the state have already left. (Dr Manik Saha | Facebook)

The central government had instructed all state governments to deport Pakistan nationals after identifying them in the aftermath of the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22.

“Currently there are no Pakistani residents here. The foreigners from other countries have moved already”, said CM while speaking to media persons in Agartala.

The central government intensified efforts to identify Pakistani citizens in the state, according to the decision taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while police and general administration were asked to take action to deport these persons after identifying them, CM Saha said.

A total 1,045 foreign nationals including over 700 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for infiltrating in Tripura since January last year till February this year.

The data also showed that 483 foreign nationals were arrested since August 5 last year during falling of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in Bangladesh till this February.