No posts will be abolished: Himachal CM on financial crisis

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday ruled out the abolition of government posts, despite recommendations from the state finance department to cut costs.

Speaking after his return from Delhi, Sukhu maintained that the state is on a path to self-reliance and will protect employment opportunities for the youth.

“Despite fiscal challenges, I assure you that we will not abolish any posts. We remain committed to providing jobs,” Sukhu said, addressing concerns over the state’s financial health.

The CM’s assurance follows a recent presentation by finance secretary Devesh Kumar, which highlighted a grim fiscal outlook. The department had suggested that the withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) might necessitate abolishing posts vacant for over two years, rationalising staff, and downsizing institutions by 30% to manage the deficit.

However, Sukhu rejected these austerity measures, saying he knows the necessary steps to make Himachal self-reliant.

The CM described the RDG as a constitutional right essential for bridging fiscal gaps, a practice followed since 1952. “Ending this grant goes against cooperative federalism. It is our right, and we will seek legal recourse if necessary,” he said.

He said that he has sought time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the state’s share. He urged BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, to join the effort and take up the matter with the Centre.

Sukhu criticised the previous BJP government for its spending choices, alleging that ₹54,296 crore received in RDG during their tenure was used for “political stabilisation” rather than long-term assets. In contrast, he noted the current government has received only ₹17,000 crore so far. “The discontinuation of the RDG will cause an annual loss of ₹10,000 crore between 2026 and 2031,” Sukhu said, though he added that his administration has managed to generate ₹3,800 crore in additional revenue by curbing corruption.

Responding to criticism over the appointment of state advisers, Sukhu claimed their strength is half that of the previous administration. He also criticised the BJP’s ‘Jan Manch’ events, calling them a waste of resources where officials were often mistreated.

Citing a study by the Indian Institute of Forest Management, the CM concluded by highlighting that Himachal Pradesh provides ecological services worth ₹90,000 crore to the country, justifying the need for continued central support.