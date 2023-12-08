No specialist doctors with regular VIP tours, says Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak stated on Friday that specialist doctors should not be assigned duty during regular VIP tours. Instead, MBBS doctors should be assigned for duty. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak

According to a press statement from the information department, the deputy CM issued this instruction during an inspection at Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital in Varanasi on Friday. Pathak spoke to the patients and asked if they were receiving proper treatment. He assured the patients that better medical and health facilities would be provided in the hospital.

“You people are like Gods, so serve the patients wholeheartedly,” Pathak told the doctors, adding, “The state government is determined for the welfare of the patients.”

The deputy CM also gathered information about all the medical and health facilities operating in the hospital, equipment availability, human resources, patients visiting the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD), and all departments.

He further emphasised that if there is a shortage of doctors in hospitals, efforts should be made to engage private sector doctors, encourage them to work in government sectors, and deploy them through ‘walk-in interviews.’

Minister of State Ravindra Jaiswal, AYUSH Minister Dr. Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu,’ Divisional Additional Director (Health) Dr. Manjula Singh, Superintendent In-Charge Dr. SP Singh, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary, District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Piyush Rai, and other medical officers and health workers were present.