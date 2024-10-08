Nodal officers to be appointed for 13 akhadas during Mahakumbh

Prayagraj Mela Authority officials have started preparations for appointing nodal officers for all 13 akhadas during the Mahakumbh. The step is being taken after receiving instructions from chief minister Yogi Adityanath who on Sunday said that officials should take guidance from the saints and seers and ensure that all their complaints are timely redressed. (HT File)

Mela officials said that the nodal officers will remain in regular contact with the saints at different akhadas and will redress their complaints besides ensuring all facilities for them during the mega religious fair.

During the meeting with the CM, the saints demanded more land, ration and facilities for them in comparison to the earlier Kumbh-2019. The CM has assured them that their demands will be fulfilled.

After the instructions of the CM, the Mela Authority has asked the PDA, Nagar Nigam, PWD, Water Corporation, Supply Department, Police and other concerned departments to appoint a nodal officer for all 13 akhadas. The nodal officers will regularly interact with the saints at the akhadas to learn about their problems and convey them to the higher officials for disposal.

Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said akhadas have the most important place during the Mahakumbh. A nodal officer from each department will be appointed for better co-ordination with them to ensure better facilities.