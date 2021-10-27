Noida launches helpline to file complaints on waste dumping

The Noida Authority on Tuesday released a helpline for the public to file complaints regarding waste dumping at undesignated sites. Authority officials said residents can get other cleanliness-related issues resolved by seeking help via the helpline.

The authority released a WhatsApp number 9717080605 and a toll-free number 18001808695 for sanitation issues, a toll-free number 18008919657 for construction and demolition (C&D) waste-related complaints, and a toll-free number 18001807995 for door-to-door waste collection-related complaints.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the authority to take effective measures to clean the city ahead of Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 4 this year.

“Residents can file complaints on WhatsApp and other toll-free numbers for sanitation issues in general. And if they have any issue with the door-to-door waste collection system, they can call the given numbers. If any resident wants to hand over their construction and demolition waste, then they can contact us on the toll-free number for help,” said SC Mishra, the project engineer of the Noida Authority.

Noida has a C&D waste plant built on five acres of land in Sector 80. There are 14 collection points in the city from where the waste can be collected and transported to the plant for recycling. The authority can treat 300 metric tonnes of C&D debris at the plant on a daily basis and plans to make bricks/tiles out of the treated waste. Bulk waste generators such as contractors and realtors will be charged ₹494 per tonne for the collection of the C&D debris, authority officials said. Residents do not have to pay for the service, they added.

They said they will ensure that C&D debris does not remain unattended on roads, pavements, and residential areas.