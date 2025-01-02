Noida power defaulters get offer for 80% interest waiver

NOIDA: Noida’s power consumers will once again be eligible for waivers under the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited’s (UPPCL) one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, officials said. In the first phase of the initiative in Noida, which ran from December 15 to 31, nearly 13,000 defaulters registered to take advantage of the benefits the scheme offered, officials said. According to discom officials, the first phase ended on a high note, with 1,140 defaulters registering on the final day and contributing ₹ 27.5 crore in revenue. (HT PHOTO)

These consumers collectively deposited ₹27.5 crore, providing much-needed relief to the corporation’s revenue department. The second phase of the scheme began on Wednesday (January 1). The first phase had offered a 100% waiver on interest for overdue electricity bills, while the second phase will provide an 80% interest waiver. The second phase will remain active until January 15, officials said.

According to discom officials, the first phase ended on a high note, with 1,140 defaulters registering on the final day and contributing ₹27.5 crore in revenue.

Meanwhile, UPPCL has identified over 1.25 lakh defaulters in the district, who collectively owe around ₹200 crore. The scheme aims to recover this outstanding revenue while offering defaulters a chance to clear their dues at significantly reduced penalties. To be sure, there are over 3.5 lakh electricity consumers under PVVNL Noida.

Harish Bansal, chief engineer, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL, Noida), highlighted the efforts that are underway to create awareness among consumers about the scheme. “The first phase of the OTS scheme has concluded with power consumers availing of the benefits. We are optimistic about achieving better results in the upcoming phases,” said Bansal.

According to information from the discom, the OTS scheme is divided into three phases, spanning a total of 47 days. The first phase began from December 15 and concluded on December 31 (100% interest waiver), the second phase began on January 1 and will continue till January 15 (80% interest waiver) while the third phase will commence from January 16 and conclude on January 31 (70% interest waiver).

Consumers opting to pay in installments will receive reduced benefits. In the first, second, and third phases, the interest waivers will be 75%, 65%, and 55%, respectively. For commercial, industrial, and private institutions, these waivers will be lower, at 60%, 50%, and 40%, respectively, officials informed.

The scheme is applicable to domestic (LMV-1), commercial (LMV-2), private institutions (LMV-4B), and industrial (LMV-6) consumers. It also addresses disputed and court-related cases, provided consumers agree to withdraw their cases after making payments. The power corporation has urged defaulters to take full advantage of the scheme to clear their dues and help the state recover its revenue backlog.