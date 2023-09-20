Normal life affected for 2nd day in Imphal due to bandh called by women groups

The 48-hour bandh called by Meira Paibi (Meitei women groups) and various local organisations in Manipur affected the normal life in Imphal and other valley districts of the violence hit state for the second day on Wednesday. Women protesters during the 48-hour bandh in Imphal on Tuesday. (AFP)

The bandh, demanding unconditional release of five “village defenders” who were arrested by police on Saturday, came into force from Monday midnight.

On Wednesday, Khwairamband Keithel,the main market premises in Imphal wore deserted look since morning as all the shops at Paona Bazar,Thangal bazar,MG avenue, Khoyathong road besides the iconic ‘Nupi keithel’ (women market), shut for the second day.

Banks, business establishments and educational institutes also remained closed. Except for a few private vehicles, all the inter-state, inter-district and inter-localities transport services also suspended their normal service from Monday. There were also reports of poor attendance in government offices.

Many Meira Paibi teams in different locations blocked the vehicular movements by physically blocking most of the key routes in and around Imphal and other valley districts on the second day of the bandh.

The state authority deployed security forces at strategic locations to avoid any unwanted incidents. The decision to call the bandh was taken during a public meeting held at Kakwa in Imphal West district on Monday.

In fact, the Meira Paibis had been continuing different forms of agitation by shutting down the shops in Imphal market from Monday onwards after the report of arresting the five village volunteers.

On Tuesday, the Manipur Police said that the five persons who were arrested on Saturday were impersonating as commandos of the Manipur Police by wearing the special CDOs (commando) uniform.

“They were caught along with sophisticated weapons which belongs to police,” said additional secretary (Home) M Pradip while addressing a press conference in Imphal on Tuesday evening.

Stating that the police department is making all out efforts to restore normalcy in the state, he said that the efforts of police have been hampered by certain unwanted acts by armed miscreants.

There are complaints of monetary demand and threats have also increased manifold amid the ongoing crisis in the state. Over the past month, a total of 25 such acts have been reported, he said.

He also informed that a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from Kholmun in Churachandpur on September 11 during a joint operation with the central forces.

