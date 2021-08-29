North Bihar rivers in full spate; 1,800 evacuated in Gopalganj

Incessant rains and heavy discharge of water from Gandak barrage at Valmikinagar have resulted in increased water levels of the majority of rivers passing through northern Bihar, forcing the residents of the Gopalganj district to evacuate.

Over 1800 people have been evacuated in the past few hours following the surge in the water level of Gandak, Naval Kishor Choudhary, district magistrate (DM), Gopalganj, said. “A total of 25 villages situated in low lying areas have been affected due to waterlogging. Hence, over 1800 people have shifted to a safer place,” said the DM.

While describing the water level of Gandak above the danger mark, Choudhary said, “We are going to run community kitchens at four places in Gopalganj block and keeping a tab on the situation.”

Besides Gandak, the water levels of the Daha, Khanua, Sidhavalia, Ghoghari rivers have risen. As a result, water has started spreading in low lying areas of dozens of villages in Kuchaikote and Thawe blocks of the district.

However, officials ruled out any threat to the Saran embankment on the Gandak river. “The patrolling of the embankment has been intensified,” said Gopalganj DM.

Meanwhile, the water level of Lalbakeya, Gandak, Chatiya and Sikarahana rivers in East Champaran and Pandarai, Sikarahana, Harbora, Oraiya and Masan rivers in West Champaran has increased following the heavy discharge of water (3.14 cusec) on Sunday and heavy rainfall in Nepal and its catchment area.

In East Champaran, the threat of flood looms large in four blocks, including Areraj, Sangrampur, Sagauli and Banjariya. “There are reports of water gushing into agricultural land. We are alert,” said Anil Kumar, additional district magistrate (ADM), disaster management, East Champaran.

When contacted, Kumar Ravindra, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Pakaridayal, confirmed the disruption of road communication between Sheohar and Motihari through Patahi due to floodwater inundating the road between Devapur and Belwaghat in East Champaran.

Meanwhile, 175 people have been affected in Bagaha 2 block in West Champaran district following the water gushed into villages. “A community kitchen is tunning in Chakdaha (Bagaha 2),” said Shekhar Anand, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Bagaha.

