Not farmers, goons of Charuni attacked BJP MP, MLA in Kurukshetra: Dhankar

Don’t call them farmers, these are the goons of Charuni (BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni), Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar said on Saturday, while reacting to the alleged attack on the convoy of Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha.

“There are 19 lakh families of farmers. But these are not farmers, there are some from Congress and others associated with Charuni. All of them should be identified likewise, but not as farmers,” Dhankar said.

The leader said this after meeting state home minister Anil Vij at PWD resthouse in Cantonment, while he was chairing his weekly Janata Darbar. Vij heard at least 1,500 complaints from across state in eight hours, officials said.

Later, Dhankar inaugurated a newly-constructed statue of party ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at Sector 10, Ambala in the presence of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, MLA Aseem Goel, party’s state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, district party president Rajesh Bataura and other workers. The saffron party is celebrating the birth anniversary of Upadhyaya, a Jan Sangh leader.

Amid heavy police deployment, farmers associated with the Charuni group protested against the leader’s presence 200m away from the venue.

Dhankar hit-out at the farmers’ agitation against three farm laws: “The laws are yet to be implemented but a false narrative has already been placed. People try to paint a good initiative as wrong and protest against it.”