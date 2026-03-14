Not invited to investor summit: Mohali mayor

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com Sidhu pointed out that the summit is being organised by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and political considerations should not have influenced invitations for an event. (HT Photo)

Mohali: Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said on Friday he was not invited to the ongoing three-day Progressive Punjab Investor Summit 2026 despite the high-profile event being hosted in the city and raised questions over protocol and political courtesy.

Expressing surprise over the omission, Sidhu said, “Mohali has emerged as a major industrial and business hub in Punjab with developed technological companies. It is considered as one of the most suitable places for investors to set up businesses in the state. However, the mayor, who is the first citizen of the city, has not been invited to an event of such importance being organised within the municipal limits.”

Sidhu pointed out that the summit is being organised by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and political considerations should not have influenced invitations for an event aimed at promoting investment and economic growth in the state.

“Political leaders should respect institutional positions and cut across party lines, especially during events that are meant to project the state as an investment destination,” he said, adding that such platforms should be used to build cooperation rather than highlight political differences.

According to him, irrespective of political affiliations, elected representatives holding constitutional or civic positions should be accorded due respect and included in official programmes

The Punjab government is hosting the investors summit to showcase the state as a major destination for industrial investment and economic development, with participation expected from business leaders, industry representatives and policymakers from across the country.