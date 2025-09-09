Notice issued to Assam doctor for performing 21 C-sections in 10 hrs

The district commissioner of Assam’s Morigaon district has served a show-cause notice to a senior physician for performing 21 C-section (cesarean) operations within ten hours, raising concerns over the health and safety of mothers and newborns. The doctor has been instructed to submit his report and explanations within three days. (Representative file photo)

The notice, signed by additional district commissioner (Health) Nitisha Bora, was served on September 6 to senior gynaecologist Dr Kantheswar Bordoloi, who also serves as senior medical and health officer at Morigaon Civil Hospital.

According to the notice, Dr Bordoloi performed 21 emergency lower segment caesarean section (LSCS) deliveries within ten hours, between 3:40pm on September 5 and 1:50am on September 6, at the hospital’s major operating theatre.

The doctor has been asked to submit separate details of each case, including whether standard operating procedures (SOPs) for sterilisation of surgical instruments were followed, documentation of any fetal distress cases, details of patients admitted to the Sick Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU), and the roles and duties of assisting staff.

“This raises a few serious concerns and hence, in this regard, you are hereby directed to submit a comprehensive report for each of the above-mentioned cases,” the ADC wrote in the notice.

The ADC further observed that preoperative and postoperative notes were not adequately maintained during a review of case records. “Such detailed documentation is imperative for strengthening infection control protocols and for preventing maternal and infant morbidity and mortality,” the notice added.

While the administration raised questions, Dr Bordoloi defended his actions, stating that he was fully competent to handle multiple surgeries within a limited timeframe.

“What I have done is nothing unusual, and other doctors also perform many surgeries at such a pace. Perhaps someone complained against me,” he told the media.

Explaining his method, he said a typical caesarean procedure takes around 25 minutes, but in less complicated cases, it can be completed in about 15 minutes. He also noted that the hospital’s operating theatre has two tables, which allows sterilisation to be alternated without compromising safety.

Dr Bordoloi further said that 19 of the 21 mothers and infants have been discharged in stable condition, while two remain hospitalised, including one referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

“Though this is not a big deal, it is frustrating to face such questions after so many years of service,” he said, hinting that he might resign from government service if such alleged conspiracies continue.