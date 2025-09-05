5.2 kg baby born at MP government hospital; doctor says such weight is 'rare'

A woman delivered a baby boy weighing 5.2 kg at the government-run Rani Durgawati Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, a doctor has said, describing the birth of such “heavy infants” as “rare”. The average weight of a full-term male newborn is between 2.8 and 3.2 kg.(Pexel/Representative image)

The child was born through caesarean section on Wednesday to Shubhangi, wife of Anand Chouksey, a resident of Ranjhi area, in Jabalpur unit head gynaecologist Dr Bhavana Mishra told PTI.

“I have not seen such a heavy child in many years,” she said on Thursday, adding that such babies are generally kept under observation for 24 hours as their sugar levels fluctuate.

“The baby is in SNCU because such babies face the threat of congenital anomalies. The paediatrician has said she was watching the blood sugar level. Overall, she said the infant was fine,” Mishra informed.

The average weight of a full-term male newborn is between 2.8 and 3.2 kg, while for female newborns it ranges from 2.7 to 3.1 kg, Mishra said.

But the weights of babies have been improving gradually due to good lifestyle, nutrition and better medical care, the doctor added.