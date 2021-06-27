Notorious UP-based interstate liquor smuggler held in Kaimur

The Kaimur police on Saturday night arrested an interstate liquor smuggler and his three associates from National Highway-2 under Durgawati police station, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, liquor smuggler Arun Singh made Varanasi his base for large scale smuggling of truckloads of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in bordering districts of Bihar.

Despite continuous efforts, he was successfully operating the illegal business after liquor ban was imposed in Bihar, superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said.

“On a tip-off about Singh returning to Varanasi via NH-2, a Kaimur police team was on high alert in bordering Durgawati police station area. Singh’s SUV was intercepted and he was arrested with his three associates. The SUV and truck that delivered the IMFL in Rohtas on Friday was seized and one of his main agents in Bihar was arrested,” the SP said.

Police, however, denied disclosing the names of the other arrested persons in interest of the ongoing investigation.

Police was tracing the identity and location of other key members of the racket from the mobile phones seized from Singh and his associates, the SP said, adding that raids were carried out in coordination with police of concerned districts to arrest them.

As per available information, Singh earlier owned a brick kiln business in Varanasi. He took to illegal liquor smuggling after it was banned in Bihar in April, 2016, police said.