Now, AU offers doctoral research in film and theatre

With Sangam city slowly but steadily gaining popularity among film makers for shootings and theatre lovers for staging dramas, Allahabad University has decided to kick-start doctoral research in the field of theatre and film from the forthcoming academic session.

The PhD researches would be done under the four new faculty members who have joined AU recently as part of the ongoing teachers’ recruitment process of the central varsity, informed AU officials confirming the move.

These four new teachers including three assistant professors and one associate professor have been appointed in the theatre and film centre as regular teachers for the first time since its inspection way back in 2010 as earlier, teachers of other departments were sharing teaching responsibilities for the centre. These new faculty members will supervise PhDs under them from new session. The application process for Combined Research Entrance Test (CRET) for admission in PhD is expected to start from next week.

Theatre and Film Centre was established in AU on August 14, 2010. Among the founding coordinators of the centre were prof Sachin Tiwari while the subject of film was taught by prof MC Chattopadhyay. While prof Tiwari was from the department of English, prof Chattopadhyay was from department of Chemistry. However, it was the rich experience and command of these two veteran teachers of AU that they were entrusted with the responsibility of handling the affairs of the centre.

The Centre also works in coordination with experts from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII)-Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI)- Kolkata for training the students in film making. It is the only centre of its kind in the entire country to provide training in movie making and theatre together.

“With the new PhD programme, the students will be qualified to enter fields of teaching apart from undertaking research in the art of theatre and movie making. It is a big leap for the Centre and will help it build and strengthen its unique identity,” said public relations officer of AU, prof Jaya Kapoor.

“The centre has all the needed infrastructure for both art mediums, i.e., theatre and films. It has Cine and theatre lights, track trolleys (straight and round), highly advanced FCP editing machine, sound recording equipment, still and cine cameras (5DMark 3, Black Magic) etc. In addition to these, the centre also has a wide range of books on both the genres and a collection of 6,000 -7,000 cinemas from all over the world,” informed Jai Prakash, associated with the centre.

