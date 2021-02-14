Now, Bhangel elevated road project to get complete by end of this year
NOIDA: The deadline of 5.5km elevated road project, which is being built over Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road to facilitate commuting between Noida and Greater Noida, has been reduced by one year, officials of the Noida authority said on Sunday. About 35% work on the ₹467-crore project has been completed and it will be completed by the end of December this year, they said.
The UP State Bridge Corporation (UPSBC), the state agency that is building the road, had started work on the project in June last year with a deadline of December 2022, said the officials.
The proposed six-lane elevated road will start from Sector 39/43 crossing and end at Sector 82 T-point. Once developed, the elevated road will decongest major traffic in Noida’s Barola, Bhangel, and sectors 49, 45, 47 and 46, among other areas.
On Sunday, UPSBC joint managing director Asheesh Srivastav and Noida authority chief general manager Rajiv Tyagi revised the completion schedule after conducting an inspection at the construction site.
“Since the work is in full swing and one year ahead of its actual deadline, the two agencies revised the deadline on papers today after the joint inspection. We have directed the agency to carry out work day and night so that it gets completed by end of December this year. So far, we have finished 35% of work on this project,” said Tyagi.
The elevated road will ease traffic pangs at DSC road which begins from Delhi-Noida border and ends at Dadri town that is located on GT road. The Noida authority is building the elevated stretch to ensure that the thousands of commuters, who travel from Delhi to offices in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial areas, do not face traffic congestion. This project will immensely benefit the residents in Noida and Greater Noida as it is likely to cut travel time between the two cities by 20 minutes, said the officials. The Noida authority is funding this project.
“We have instructed strictly to finish the work on time and also deliver quality construction on this project,” said Srivastav of UPSBC.
