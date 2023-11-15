Now, ‘Click N Book’ speed post, registry and parcel from home

The postal department has started ‘Click N Book’ online service for its customers. Using this service, customers can book speed post, registered letters and parcels sitting right at home, said officials. Postmaster general Krishna Kumar Yadav at Prayagraj head post office on Wednesday. (HT)

In Prayagraj district, currently this facility is available at Prayagraj head post office and Kutchery head post office. Soon it will be available in other post offices also, said postmaster general of Prayagraj region Krishna Kumar Yadav during his visit to Prayagraj head post office on Wednesday.

Postal director services Gaurav Srivastava, senior superintendent of post offices Abhishek Srivastava, senior postmaster Rajesh Kumar Srivastava and other officers were also present.

Yadav said that by adopting innovation and latest technology, the postal department is continuously making its services hi-tech and customer friendly.

Many new services like Super Aadhaar Centre, Passport, Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra, Common Service Centre are being established at the head post office.

In this sequence, now customers will not need to go to the post office physically for booking speed post, registered letter and parcel weighing up to 5 kg. To avail this service, however customers will have to register themselves with the postal department, he added.

Yadav said that for availing the convenience of ‘Click N Book’ online service, customers will have to register themselves on the portal of the postal department website www.indiapost.gov.in.

After registering, customers will receive user ID and password. By logging in through user ID and password, booking of Speed Post, registered letter, and parcel can be done sitting at home. Under this service, a maximum of five letters can be booked at a time whose maximum weight can be up to 5 kg. Free pickup facility will be provided on booking charges up to ₹500, whereas on bookings of less than ₹500, a charge of ₹50 will be payable for pickup facility, he explained.

For bookings made before 9.30am, pickups will be done from 10am to 1pm and bookings after 9.30 am, pickups will be done from 1pm to 4pm. For bookings after 12.30pm, pickup facility will be provided the next day, he said.

During the visit, Yadav also focused on achieving the various targets, cleanliness campaign, proper maintenance of all records, quick disposal of grievances and sensitivity towards customers.

