Now, Punjab IELTS coaching centres can open doors for vaccinated students

Students hoping to settle or study abroad have reason to cheer as the state government has allowed centres providing International English Language Testing System (IELTS) coaching to resume physical classes for students who can furnish vaccination certificates.

The coaching centres had been shut down on April 20 after the state registered a significant surge in cases. The government’s decision has been hailed by coaching centre owners, who are raring to get business back on track.

A coaching centre owner, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have already informed students about resumption of physical classes and are getting our premises sanitised. Only students with vaccination certificates will be allowed to take offline classes, others will continue with virtual classes.”

Students have been directed to wear masks and maintain social distancing in classrooms and on the premises. There are around 750 assorted coaching institutes in the district, the majority of which are located in Feroze Gandhi Market, near the ISBT, Model Town, Sector 32, Khanna, Doraha, Samrala and Macchiwara.Sunil Misra, owner of Kirpal IELTS Coaching Institute, Model Town, said, “We have around 65 IELTS aspirants who have been taking online classes. All our students are eager to attend physical classes. Students who have received the first dose of vaccination can start Monday.”

The pandemic has hit the once highly profitable coaching business. Misra says he had around 120 students last year but there was a dip in enrolment this year due to the online mode of teaching.

These institutes polish IELTS aspirants in four spheres — reading, writing, speaking and listening. After a nationwide lockdown was imposed last years, coaching centres were allowed to resume business in October when authorities had allowed schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 with parents’ consent.

Meanwhile, coaching institutes preparing students for entrance examinations such the joint entrance examination (JEE), national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET) and others qualifying examinations have decided to request the state government to also allow them to reopen their institutes.

Tejpreet Singh, co-founder and chief operating officer, Edusquare, said, “The government must allow other coaching institutes to reopen as well as students respond better to physical classes than online classes. Last year, we had over 700 students, only 450 remain this year. We, too, have to pay rent, salaries and maintain infrastructure in the institute and resumption of physical classes will help us break even.”