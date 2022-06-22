Now, open spaces of railway stations, tracks to be developed as green zones
In the coming days, the vacant area near the railway tracks, or for that matter the approach areas of the platform and the entire premises of the railway station would be having different varieties of flowering and medicinal plants.
The Railway Board has given the instructions in this regard to the general managers of different zones of the Indian Railways including the North Central Railways (NCR) wherein the policy guidelines on beautification of railway station area and premises at station approaches along the track has been explained for implementation.
The letter instructs the GMs to do the needful for improving the aesthetic appearance of the open spaces along the track in the approaches which can be preserved by developing green patches by planting low height plants, both flowering as well as medicinal.
“The Board has decided that the vacant space and the areas in the station approaches along the track may be developed as green cover by planting low height plants, shrubs, creepers, bushes, medicinal plants, climbers, ornamental plants, flower plants etc. For this, non-government organisations (NGOs), trusts, charitable institutions, corporates, government bodies and self-help groups (SHG’s) can be contacted,” said the chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR, Shivam Sharma.
NCR headquarters has issued instructions to its three divisions of Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi to issue expression of interest (EOI) and identify potential NGOs/SHGs which would be planting the saplings before monsoon, he added.
The task of identifying the area to be developed as green cover has been given to the respective zonal railways. It has been instructed that the area beyond the safety zone only will be marked for the purpose of developing the green patches. While making such a plan, the railway shall ensure that excess yard and station for asset maintenance is not blocked.
Further, while developing the area, the agency will be instructed not to endanger safety of track, building etc. While preparing the area, special care will be taken to avoid damage to cables and other railway infrastructure. Mechanised excavation should not be permitted and vehicles will not be allowed to ply near the track on railway land. The party will also ensure proper drainage so as not to cause any harm to railway tracks, says the guidelines.
By choosing the species of plant that would be planted while beautifying the area, it is to be ensured that the height of the plant selected should not restrict the visibility of signals or interfere with electrical wires or train operation. The party concerned will ensure proper pruning and cutting of branches, said the CPRO.
