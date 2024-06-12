 Now, tenants living on enemy properties to pay rent via portal - Hindustan Times
Now, tenants living on enemy properties to pay rent via portal

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 12, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Online portal for rent payment on enemy properties launched by Custodian of Enemy Property, India. Tenants must use portal for valid payments, camp in Varanasi on June 20-21.

Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi has launched an online portal for payment of rent by tenants living on enemy properties. Accordingly, the Custodian of Enemy Property of India has decided that the payment of rent made by all the tenants/occupants of enemy properties through the online portal (https://enemyproperty.mha.gov.in/eprentals/login) will only be considered valid. Apart from this, payment will not be made through any other medium (cash, bank transfer etc.).

(Sourced pic for representation)
Additional district magistrate (V/R)/in-charge officer Enemy Property Vandita Srivastava said a camp is being organized at the district auditorium located in the Collectorate of Varanasi district on June 20 and June 21.

In this context, she has instructed all the tenants/occupiers of enemy properties in Varanasi district to attend the camp by appearing with Aadhar Card (Aadhar Card of all family members in case of residence), PAN Card, all types of documents related to enemy properties (Deed/Office Order/Rent Receipt etc.) and completely filled forms etc.

All the tenants/occupiers who are not present in the camp will have to appear in the Lucknow branch of the office of the Custodian of Enemy Property of India with the required documents by June 28. If they do not appear by the said date, legal action will be taken as per rules.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Now, tenants living on enemy properties to pay rent via portal
