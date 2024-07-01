Now, Uttar Pradesh trying Espalier technique to revolutionise guava production

In a first of its kind effort aimed at giving a fillip to guava cultivation in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is trying out the Espalier technique in the guava orchards of the Prayagraj region. Espalier technique being tried out in a Guava orchard in Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

After a study by agricultural scientists, the implementation of this special technique as part of a new project has been started with the cooperation of Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Research Council and Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow, informed officials of the state horticulture department on Sunday.

Espaliering is the technique of growing a woody plant on a plane using the plant’s trunk and limbs to form a pattern against walls, fences or other structures. The practice of espaliering dates to ancient times when it was first used to grow fruit-bearing vines and trees in small spaces—inside castle courtyards or along crowded Medieval streets etc.

Prayagraj region is known for ‘Allahabadi’ Sebia and Surkha varieties of guavas loved for their distinct colour, aroma and taste that not only makes it popular throughout the country but are now increasingly also starting to have demand from foreign countries like Oman, England and Dubai too.

Deputy director, department of horticulture, Krishna Mohan Chaudhary said this project has been started at a cost of ₹24 lakhs.

“The biggest advantage of Espalier technique is that all parts of the guava tree will get equal sunlight throughout the day, due to which the color and size of the guava fruit will be the same. Similarly, agricultural activities like plucking fruits and fruit bagging will also become easier,” he shared.

Another important thing is that the number of leaves on tree branches will also increase due to this technique and due to which the production of guava will also increase manifold, he claimed.

CISH Agricultural scientist KK Srivastava said that by using Espalier technique in guava orchards of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, guava producing farmers have multiplied their income by producing more in less space. After trying this system in the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Unnao and Sitapur in UP in 2014, it is being implemented for the first time in a guava orchard in Prayagraj. In this way, Prayagraj has become the first district to use the Espalier technique in a guava orchard in the state, he added.

There are two types of initiatives involved in this project. “In its first phase, farmers will be encouraged to do intensive gardening instead of the traditional guava gardening in Prayagraj. In traditional gardening, guava plants are planted 6 to 7 meters away, whereas in intensive gardening, guava plants will be planted at intervals of 1.5 to 3 meters. This will give them 5 times more plants on the same plot of land,” he explained.

In the second phase of this project, the Espalier system will be used in the orchards of farmers, he added.

Srivastava explained that the Espalier system is a special system of canopy management in plants in which guava plants are expanded horizontally instead of growing in length. After the plant is 2 feet tall, five layers of iron wires are made adjacent to it on which the guava branches spread in width like a vine, he shared.

Deputy director (Horticulture) Krishna Mohan Chaudhary said that guava cultivation is done in 2,770 hectares in Prayagraj division. “Around 44,000 tonnes of guava are produced every year in the division. Surkha guava is produced in 335 hectares in Prayagraj alone, while in Kaushambi it is grown in 2200 hectares. Every year 400 tonnes of Surkha guava are produced in Prayagraj whereas 35,000 tonnes of Surkha guava are produced in Kaushambi district,” he added.

UP leads in guava production in country

Uttar Pradesh leads the eight major guava-producing states of the country which between then produce 75% of the fruit every year. The state produces the maximum 21.78% of the guavas followed by Madhya Pradesh (17.20%), Bihar (9.62%), Andhra Pradesh (7.42%), Haryana (6%), West Bengal (4.51%) and Chhattisgarh (4.14%). In fiscal year 2023, volume of guava produced in India is estimated to have amounted to 5.59 million metric tonnes.