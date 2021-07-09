NSG team recovers grenade found in west Delhi drain

New Delhi: A team of National Security Guard (NSG) officers from its headquarters at Manesar reached south west Delhi’s Nasirpur village late Thursday night and used a robot to lift the grenade that was found in one of the drains in the afternoon. The area was placed on high alert on Thursday after the grenade was spotted by a sanitation worker during de-silting work.

Delhi police officers said the NSG officers confirmed that the recovered grenade, HE 36, is commonly used for drills by the Indian Army. “The grenade is in the NSG’s custody now,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.

Police suspect the grenade may have been accidentally dropped in to a drain from one of the army vehicles in the nearby Delhi Cantonment area, following which it found its way through several connected drains and finally reached the drain at Nasirpur village in Sagarpur. The Public Works Department drain where the grenade was found on Thursday is about 5-6 kms from the Delhi Cantonment area.

The grenade, rusty on the outside and parts of its surface chipped away over the years, was spotted by a sanitation worker cleaning the drains on Thursday morning as part of the civic body’s annual de-silting exercise before the monsoon.

He informed the police control room after which an alert was sounded. The grenade was shifted to a “safe location”, surrounded by “improvised safe bags” and guarded by police for nearly 12 hours on a road outside Nasirpur on Thursday, till the NSG arrived.