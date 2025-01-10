Nuh: Racket of fake death certificates busted, 2 held

Gurugram: Two people including a common service centre owner were arrested in Nuh for allegedly running a racket to create fake death certificates of workers holding the Haryana government’s job card to claim benefits due to sudden unnatural death, police said on Thursday. Two people including a common service centre owner were arrested in Nuh for running a racket to make fake death certificates of workers holding the Haryana government’s job card. (FILE PHOTO)

They said that the duo had been running the racket for the last three years and are suspected to have claimed hefty financial benefits on the basis of several fake certificates they created by using forged signatures of the sub-registrar.

According to the police, the Haryana government has a policy of providing financial assistance of ₹2.15 lakh to the family of a job-card holder or daily wage worker due to sudden death. It was this policy which was being exploited by the suspects.

The arrested suspects were identified as Arbaz Khan, a resident of ward number 11 in Nakanpur in Punhana and CSC owner Jabir Karim of Ferozepur. It was Khan who had approached Karim with the plan first, they said.

Police said they were arrested on Tuesday night. Khan was taken on one-day police remand for interrogation while Karim was forwarded to judicial custody after production before a Nuh court on Wednesday as he was a kidney patient.

Sonakshi Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Nuh, said that it was a well-oiled racket as the state labour department officials were also suspected to be acting in connivance with the two arrested men.

“The duo might have created hundreds of fake death certificates till now to embezzle government aid. Exact count will become clear after detailed investigation,” she said.

“The matter came to light after we received a complaint from a person named Mohammad Hanif of ward number three in Dallawas, Punhana against Khan and Karim,” Singh said.