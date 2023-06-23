Home / Cities / Others / Exploited for 6 months, Meerut nurse lodges FIR, 2 held

Exploited for 6 months, Meerut nurse lodges FIR, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jun 23, 2023 07:03 PM IST

A nurse at NMC Medical College in Meerut was sexually exploited for six months by ward boys who threatened to leak objectionable photographs, before she reported the crime. The accused have been arrested and the nurse has undergone a medical examination.

A nurse of the NMC Medical College, under Kharkhauda police station of Meerut district, was sexually exploited for six months before she gathered the courage to approach the police and lodge a complaint on Thursday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Police have arrested both the accused and the nurse has been sent for a medical examination.

Rupali Roy Choudhary, circle officer, Kithore area, confirmed that a case has been registered against the ward boys on the complaint of the victim.

In her complaint, the nurse said that almost six months ago, the ward boys called her to the top floor of the college for some work. There, they raped her and took objectionable photographs and threatened her to make the photographs viral if she dared open her mouth.

Roy said that taking advantage of her fear they also took her to a hotel and assaulted her there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nurse
nurse
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out