Exploited for 6 months, Meerut nurse lodges FIR, 2 held

A nurse of the NMC Medical College, under Kharkhauda police station of Meerut district, was sexually exploited for six months before she gathered the courage to approach the police and lodge a complaint on Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Police have arrested both the accused and the nurse has been sent for a medical examination.

Rupali Roy Choudhary, circle officer, Kithore area, confirmed that a case has been registered against the ward boys on the complaint of the victim.

In her complaint, the nurse said that almost six months ago, the ward boys called her to the top floor of the college for some work. There, they raped her and took objectionable photographs and threatened her to make the photographs viral if she dared open her mouth.

Roy said that taking advantage of her fear they also took her to a hotel and assaulted her there.

