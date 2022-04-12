O2 cylinders: Once stocked for emergency, now being returned to plants
During Coronavirus’s deadly second wave people were desperate for the oxygen cylinders. As the third wave set in, they stocked oxygen cylinders at home in large numbers in order to pre-empt the horrors they witnessed during the second wave.
Now that the third wave has come and gone with little use for the oxygen cylinders, people are returning cylinders to oxygen plants.
In the last two weeks, 9,000 cylinders have been returned to the plant, which are now struggling to store them.
“The pace of return is heavy for us. It is a problem for us not only in terms of storage but paying back the surety money we had taken. And, now that we are taking these cylinders back, how do we sell them? The demand is at pre-Covid-19 level,” said Ajay Mishra, managing director, Murari Industrial Gas.
According to plant owners, before the second wave, gas plants were supplying 35,000 cylinders of different sizes to hospitals and nursing homes. Some 10,000 cylinders were added when the oxygen demand skyrocketed during the second wave.
Ahead of the third wave, people began stocking cylinders and bought 12,000 from the plants. The jumbo cylinders were purchased for ₹18,000, mid-sized ones from ₹15,000, and the small ones for between ₹8,000 to ₹10,000.
Sumit Babbar of Babbar Gas Fazalgunj said that the cylinders being returned also has a superstition angle to it: keeping them at home was not auspicious. “This is the reason we are hearing from most people,” he said.
These cylinders are in addition to nearly 10000 cylinders, which have gone missing. These cylinders were given as charity to people for free by different organisations during the second wave but they were not returned by people.
GRP ASI suspended after video demanding bribe goes viral
GRP's Amritsar station house officer Dharminder Kalyan said a departmental probe against ASI Shishpal Singh has also been initiated. The police swung into action after one Amit Kumar of Visakhapatnam posted the video clip on his Twitter account, tagging Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM and Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia and the Punjab Police, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Sources said Amit along with his brother had come to Amritsar on Saturday.
Four held in Kalaburagi over students’ clash during Ram Navmi
Four people have been arrested in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, 632 kms from Bengaluru, after a clash between students, who purportedly belong to left- and right-wing groups, following Ram Navmi celebrations, adding to the growing communal tensions in the southern state. According to one of the injured students, they were allegedly targeted for being associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh within the Kalaburagi Central University.
Bengaluru police irked over CID taking over cases
Days after a 22-year-old man was murdered in JJ Nagar, the investigation into the case is becoming a bone of contention between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bengaluru city police. The Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant had called it a case of road rage, however, home minister Araga Jnanendra had claimed that Chandru was killed as he could not speak Urdu, raking up communal tensions.
Microplastics in Cauvery cause fish deformity, pose health risks: Study
Microplastics in the Cauvery river have been identified as one of the major reasons for deformities in fish and other impacts on marine life, according to a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Releasing its report on Monday, the IISc said, “Pollutants like microplastics may be causing growth defects in fish, including skeletal deformities, in the Cauvery River, a new study reveals. Published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety.”
Ludhiana | Married man claims to be single while renewing passport, booked
A man was booked for furnishing false information while renewing The accused, Gurpreet Singh of Gopal Nagar Chowk's passport on Monday. The accused was booked after a seven-month probe. Sub-inspector Baldev Raj, who is investigating the case, said during the probe it was found that the accused had married one Kanchan on February 19, 2019, and that their divorce case was pending in court. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
