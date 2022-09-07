Octogenarian former U.P minister passes away in Agra

Veteran Congress leader, former minister in U.P cabinet and four time MLA from Agra, Dr Krishna Veer Singh Kaushal, died while undergoing treatment for an illness here on Tuesday. He had been minister in U.P cabinet twice and was a qualified doctor from SN Medical College in Agra. He breathed his last at the age of 84.

State secretary for Congress party and AICC member Amit Singh confirmed the death of the veteran Congress leader who won four times as MLA from Agra Cantt assembly seat as Congress candidate and had been Education and Agriculture minister in Congress rule in U.P.

“Known for his cordial nature, Dr Krishna Veer Singh Kaushal was an important pillar of the Congress party in the seventies and eighties and his popularity could be gauged by his winning from Agra Cantt assembly seats for four times. His demise will leave a vacuum in state politics,” said Amar Chand Sharma, former MLA of Congress from Bah assembly seat in Agra.

Dr Kaushal passed MBBS from SN Medical College in 1957 and won from Agra Cantt assembly seat four times, lastly in 1985 as Congress candidate. He joined cabinet of former chief minister Late Narain Dutt Tiwari in 1985 and then was given charge as Agriculture and Education minister in U.P cabinet.

Those known to him began gathering at his house in North Idgah Colony of Agra on Tuesday evening and paid tributes.