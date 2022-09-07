Octogenarian former U.P minister passes away in Agra
He had been minister in U.P cabinet twice and was a qualified doctor from SN Medical College in Agra. He breathed his last at the age of 84.
State secretary for Congress party and AICC member Amit Singh confirmed the death of the veteran Congress leader who won four times as MLA from Agra Cantt assembly seat as Congress candidate and had been Education and Agriculture minister in Congress rule in U.P.
“Known for his cordial nature, Dr Krishna Veer Singh Kaushal was an important pillar of the Congress party in the seventies and eighties and his popularity could be gauged by his winning from Agra Cantt assembly seats for four times. His demise will leave a vacuum in state politics,” said Amar Chand Sharma, former MLA of Congress from Bah assembly seat in Agra.
Dr Kaushal passed MBBS from SN Medical College in 1957 and won from Agra Cantt assembly seat four times, lastly in 1985 as Congress candidate. He joined cabinet of former chief minister Late Narain Dutt Tiwari in 1985 and then was given charge as Agriculture and Education minister in U.P cabinet.
Those known to him began gathering at his house in North Idgah Colony of Agra on Tuesday evening and paid tributes.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
