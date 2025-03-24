Odisha: 2 sisters die allegedly after eating anganwadi ration, 2 others critical

Two sisters, aged 6 and 3, died on Monday while two others in their family are hospitalised in critical condition after they allegedly consumed take-home ration (THR) of Chhatua (a powder of roasted Bengal gram, wheat, groundnut and sugar) distributed by the local anganwadi centre in Gajapati district, Odisha. The deceased girl were aged 6 and 3. (Representational image)

It remains unclear whether the deaths were caused by food poisoning from the take home ration. The exact cause of the incident will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report of the deceased is released, according to Dr Brajaraj Kar of Gajapati district headquarters hospital, who treated the patients.

Officials said the deceased have been identified as Tulasi Badamundi (6) and Gunabati Badamundi (3), daughters of Shiva Shankar Badamundi in Tulasinagar village. Shiva Shankar’s brother Arjun Badamundi (46) and Arjun’s daughter Sumitra Badamundi (13) are in critical condition.

On Sunday, the family members started vomiting soon after eating the take home ration and were admitted to local primary health centre. They were transferred to Gajapati district headquarters hospital in the evening, where the minor sisters died. Later, Sumitra and Arjun were shifted to Berhampur’s MKCG Medical College and Hospital on Sunday night.

The dry rations packed by local women self help groups in transparent polythene or aluminium packets are given to beneficiaries enrolled under Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana (MSPY). Last year, the women and child development department in a letter to district collectors had raised questions on the quality and quantity of THR.

“A robust monitoring mechanism system should be established in the districts to regularly inspect the quality and quantity of the THR being supplied. In case any grievance is received regarding the supply of substandard or poor-quality THR by a Self Help Group (SHG), strict action should be initiated with zero tolerance. The SHG found at fault should be subject to appropriate punitive measures, including disengagement, blacklisting or imposing financial penalties etc. as per the prescribed guidelines,” the department instructed district collectors.