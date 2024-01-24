Odisha: 6 dead, 10 injured after truck carrying a troupe overturns on hilly road

At least six people were killed, while 10 others were seriously injured after a truck they were travelling in overturned during heavy rains in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday. Representational image.

Officials said a truck of a jatra (dance drama troupes) was on its way from Rairangpur to Jaleswar area of Balasore district when the driver lost control of the vehicle at Duarsuni ghat on National Highway-49.

The vehicle plunged at least 20ft off the hilly road. The driver of the truck reportedly fled the spot, the police said.

The truck was also carrying lights and other instruments worth several lakhs of rupees and the injured were rescued from under the boxes.

In a similar accident in April 2016, 27 persons of a troupe were killed when their vehicle fell from a ghat road in Deogarh.