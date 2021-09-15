Odisha anganwadi worker owns property worth 4 crore; arrested

An anganwadi worker in Bhubaneswar was arrested this morning a day after she was found to have allegedly amassed properties worth over ₹4 crore, including 4 buildings, more than a dozen plots, state’s anti corruption sleuths said.

Officials said Kabita Mathan, a worker in anganwadi centre in Koradakanta area, was found to own a four-storey building, a triple-storey building, and two double-storey buildings in Bhubaneswar, 14 plots of land, a four-wheeler, three two-wheelers, insurance deposits over ₹2.2 lakh, and gold ornaments worth ₹6.36 lakh.

The woman lived in an asbestos-roofed house near a fish market in the city with her father and husband. Most of the properties were acquired in the name of her in-laws and she drew a monthly salary of ₹7,500.

Mathan has claimed that she acquired most of the assets by doing different jobs, including selling pakoras and giving tuitions.

In July this year, anti-corruption sleuths of Odisha found assets worth over ₹3.79 crore, including 1.5 kg gold, from the house of a class-3 employee of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, 58, private secretary to member of Odisha Staff Selection Commission Jagannath Lenka, was later given compulsory retirement.

As per the NCRB 2017 figures, Odisha recorded the second highest number of cases relating to corruption in government offices after Maharashtra.