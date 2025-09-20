Odisha assembly adjourned after protests over ‘fertiliser scarcity’

There was pandemonium in Odisha Assembly for the second consecutive day on Saturday as the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress escalated their protest against a “severe fertiliser crisis” gripping the state. Chaotic scenes unfolded inside the House with opposition members storming the well, shouting slogans and holding placards demanding immediate government action to end the alleged black marketing of fertilisers. The opposition members continued to raise their voices against the state’s BJP government and blamed it for the farmers’ distress. (PTI photo)

The House moved a condolence motion for former Biramitrapur MLA George Tirkey, who died on Friday night.

As soon as the Question Hour began, BJD members trooped into the well of the House, waving banners and demanding a discussion on fertiliser availability.

Speaker Surama Padhy repeatedly urged them to return to their seats and allow the House to function, but with no response from the Opposition benches, she was forced to adjourn the Assembly till afternoon.

Also Read: Congress submits notice for no-confidence motion against BJP govt in Odisha

The BJD alleged that the government has failed to ensure timely and adequate supply of fertilisers, leaving farmers with no choice but to purchase them from the open market at inflated prices. The party accused the ruling dispensation of allowing large-scale black marketing and demanded suspension of all other business to hold a debate on the issue.

BJP legislator Irasis Acharya said the Opposition was “playing politics over farmers’ plight” and avoiding a structured debate.

“The BJD and Congress fear being exposed for their own track record. The BJP stands firmly with the farmers and is committed to solving their problems,” he said.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Odisha’s fertiliser requirement for the 2025 Kharif season stands at 9.55 lakh metric tonnes, all of which has been allocated by the Centre. Of the 11.66 lakh metric tonnes available with the state, 9.85 lakh metric tonnes have already been distributed or sold to farmers, the statement said.