Odisha assembly polls: 27% candidates declared criminal cases, as per ADR report

As many as 348 candidates (27%) of the total 1,283 who are contesting the Odisha assembly elections over four phases have declared criminal cases, and 292 (or 23%) have serious criminal cases against themselves, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch said in a report on Monday. A polling official puts indelible ink on a voter's finger during the Odisha assembly elections. (ANI Photo)

The ADR analysed self-sworn affidavits of 1,283 candidates, of which 428 are from national parties, 207 belong to state parties, 223 are from registered unrecognised parties and 425 are contesting independently.

Sixty-six candidates have cases related to crime against women, with four charged for rape. Ten candidates have declared cases related to murder and five others have cases related to hate speech.

Hundred out of 147 (68%) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates have declared criminal cases, followed by 41% from the Congress, 31% from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and 17% from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

According to the ADR report, 412 candidates (32%) have assets worth more than ₹1 crore – 96 from BJP, 88 from Congress, 128 from BJD and 11 from AAP. The average declared assets per candidate is ₹2.89 crore.

The candidates with the highest assets are BJP’s Dilip Kumar Ray ( ₹313+ crores) from Rourkela constituency, BJD’s Sanatan Mahakud ( ₹227+ crores) from Champua constituency, and BJD’s Subasini Jena ( ₹135+ crores) from Basta constituency. Five candidates have declared zero assets.

As far as educational qualifications are concerned, 652 candidates (51%) are said to be graduates or above, 51 candidates are diploma holders, while 566 (44%) have studied till classes V-XII; 12 candidates are ‘mere literate’ and 2 are illiterate.

Further, only 14% (178) of the candidates are women.

The Odisha assembly elections in 147 seats will conclude on June 1. The tenure of the current legislative assembly will end on June 2.