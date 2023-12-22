Odisha BJP targets VK Pandian over YouTuber’s video promoting temple

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday escalated its attacks on VK Pandian, chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s trusted aide, over a promotional video of development around Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri that features a YouTuber. Odisha BJP general secretary Jatin Mohanty (ANI screengrab)

Addressing a press conference, Odisha BJP general secretary Jatin Mohanty questioned how Kamiya Jani, a popular social media influencer was granted access to the shrine. “Kamiya Jani had eaten beef in the past. As per the law of Srimandir, no beef-eater could enter the temple without ‘prayaschita’ (penance),” Mohanty said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Mohanty claimed that VK Pandian, who recently quit the bureaucracy to join the BJD, and is chairman of 5T initiatives, made arrangements for the social media influencer to partake in Mahaprasad inside the temple,” “As per the rituals of Jagannath temple, the premise should be sanctified after due consultation with Puri Shankaracharya and all the priests. Otherwise, BJP will move to court seeking justice in this regard,” Mohanty said.

The BJD hit back, accusing the BJP of levelling unsubstantiated allegations. “Jani and Pandian had taken ‘Mahaprasad’ at Radha Ballav ‘Mutt’ and not inside the temple premises. BJP cannot tolerate the development around the temple,” said BJD spokesperson Ipsita Sahoo.

Kamiya Jani also trashed the claim. “As an Indian, my mission is to take Indian culture and heritage to the world. I have been visiting all the Jyotirlingas and Char Dhams of India and what a privilege it’s been. Woke up to this strange article in the newspaper questioning my visit to Jagannath temple. Not that anyone has reached out to me but just here to clarify that I don’t and have never eaten Beef. Jai Jagannath,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Sri Jagannath Temple Administration also called the BJP’s allegations baseless. “The allegation made by a certain political party about YouTube influencer taking a camera to the temple premises is completely baseless. There is no truth in this. If anyone has any evidence, if they present it, it will be investigated and necessary action will be taken.”

The promotional video was part of the government’s effort to showcase the beautification project around the 12th-century temple that would be inaugurated in January. The Shree Mandira Parikrama Project (SMPP), abutting the Meghanada Pacheri (stone boundary around Jagannath Temple), is being built at a cost of ₹943 crore.

The state-of-the-art modern-day pilgrim centre is being built with all modern amenities, including a queue management facility for 6,000 devotees, baggage screening facility, cloakroom for keeping belongings of nearly 4,000 families, drinking water, toilet facilities, facilities for washing hands/feet, information-cum-donation kiosks, shelter pavilions for shade and rest, multi-level car parking, dedicated shuttle cum emergency lane for accommodating police, fire and emergency vehicles, an integrated command and control centre and souvenir shop among others.

The state government is inviting representatives of 857 temples in Odisha and 180 major Indian temples including Vaishno Devi, Kamakhya Temple and Shirdi Sai Temple for the three-day inauguration event.

The King of Nepal, who enjoys special rights in Jagannath Temple, has also been invited along with priests of Char Dhams.