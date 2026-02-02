Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday launched development projects worth ₹600 crore in Rayagada and announced that 80 per cent of jobs in industries being set up in the district would be reserved for local youth. Odisha CM launches projects worth ₹600 cr in Rayagada dist

Majhi launched the projects while attending the 'Subhadra Shakti Mela' at Rayagada, the district headquarters town.

Majhi inaugurated 22 projects worth ₹238 crore and laid the foundation stones for 87 others valued at over ₹366 crore.

The projects include infrastructure development works such as roads, bridges, healthcare, schools and women empowerment initiatives.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the improvement and beautification of Maa Majighariani Temple with an investment of ₹37 crore.

He said that, as per demands of district MLAs and local leaders, work on indoor stadiums will start soon in all blocks of the district.

"Education, health, transportation system will be strengthened and the proposal for setting up a medical college in Rayagada is under consideration of the government," he said.

Stating that Rayagada has become an example of women empowerment, the CM said 1.52 lakh women are organised through 12,783 self-help groups in the district and are creating a bright future for themselves.

Addressing the gathering mostly comprising women, the CM said in the financial year 2025-26, loans worth about ₹200 crore have been provided to 4,217 SHGs in the district.

"Revolving funds of ₹14 crore have been provided to 9,335 SHGs in the district, Community Investment Fund of ₹53.14 crore has been provided to 164 GPLFs and loans of ₹37.55 crore have been provided to 4,195 SHGs for taking forward livelihood programmes," he added.

The CM said the Union Budget 2026-27 has made a provision of ₹5 lakh crore for women and children.

"To further strengthen the economic participation of women at the grassroots level, it has been announced to establish self-help entrepreneurial marts," he said.

"As one-fourth of Odisha's population is tribal, a provision of ₹68,881 crore has been made in this year's state budget to bring tribal brothers and sisters into the mainstream of development. These funds are being spent on their education, health, livelihood, security and forest rights," he added.

He said Hindalco is going to expand its plant with an investment of ₹15,000 crore in Rayagada and projects like Vedanta Alumina Refinery and Utkal Alumina International are also set to be established in the district.

The CM directed authorities to reserve 80 per cent of the jobs for local youths in all these industries.

