Odisha CM Mohan Majhi claims previous BJD govt conspired to kill him

Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi on Monday alleged that the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government had conspired to kill him for exposing their mismanagement several times. Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi being welcomed by his family members during a visit to his native place in Keonjhar on Monday. (PTI)

During his first visit to his assembly constituency of Keonjhar as well as his village Raikala on Monday, Majhi said he had raised many issues in the Assembly and put the government in the dock in last five years between 2019 and 2024. “To take revenge, the previous government had planned to kill me. They tried to kill me in a bomb blast at Mandua in Keonjhar. However, by the grace of people, I survived, God saved me,” he said at a meeting in Jhumpura area of Keonjhar, referring to the attack on him by two unidentified miscreants in October 2021.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled two bombs on the vehicle of Majhi, who was returning after attending a public meeting. The front panel of Majhi’s car was partly damaged in the attack.

Majhi said he does not fear anyone. “When Maa Tarini is with me, Lord Baladev Jew is with me, Lord Jagannath is with me, the presiding deity of Jhumpura ‘Maa Durga’ is with me and I have blessings from people, why should I fear?” he said. “People had elected me to the State Legislative Assembly to fight against the corrupt system of Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government. As long as we have blessings from God, we will work for people,” he added.

Majhi said he would be accessible to all and has no issues with meeting anyone. “Since I took charge as the CM, I am sleeping less and meeting people more. All I need is love from people,” the CM said, asking people to send in their proposals, suggestions, share their problems over phone or meet him in Bhubaneswar. “Whatever work the previous government failed to deliver in the last 24 years, my government will do in five years. The developmental projects will be expedited, and Odisha will become the No.1 state in the country,” he added.

This was Majhi’s first visit to his native place after he assumed the office of chief minister in Odisha. He embarked on two-day trip to his hometown on Sunday. On Monday, after reaching his village Raikala, he along with his wife Priyanka Marndi were welcomed by the villagers as well as other family members. Majhi relished his favourite food item ‘Pakhala’ with his family members.

“I received blessings from this soil and became the CM. After taking oath as the CM on June 12, I wanted to visit my place,” he said.