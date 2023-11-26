Odisha: Couple arrested for allegedly killing, chopping body of 21-year-old woman

Odisha police on Saturday arrested a couple for allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman and later chopping her body. Police said that they recovered the dismembered body parts, chopped into 30 pieces, from a forest near Murumdihi village under Gona panchayat in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district. (Representative Photo)

Aditya Sen, Umerkote sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), said the couple were arrested following a complaint from the deceased woman’s parents and after the dismembered body was recovered by the police on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tilabati Gond of Baghbeda village under Raighar block, said police, adding that she had been missing since Wednesday evening, following which her parents lodged a complaint at the local police station on Thursday.

“The deceased woman’s father identified the body from her face,” said the SDPO.

The accused have been identified as Chandra Rout (27) and his wife from Muramdihi village.

The SDPO said police picked up Rout and his wife after the complaint. The couple were interrogated, and they confessed to having killed the woman and chopped the body.

Police said for the past two years Gond was in love with Rout, a married man. On Wednesday evening, she left for Rout’s house and insisted he marry her. “An altercation began between Rout and the woman. Soon Rout’s wife joined, and the couple started thrashing her. As the woman collapsed and died, the couple took the body to Murrumdihi village forest and chopped it using a meat cleaver before packing the same in a styrofoam container. They then buried it under the soil. They also burnt her clothes,” said the SDPO.

On Saturday morning, a young man from Murumdihi village saw blood at the base of a tamarind tree where the woman was chopped and informed the villagers. Later, the villagers went to the spot and informed the local police, who exhumed the body parts, said Sen.