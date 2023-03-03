Odisha court rejects CID plea to take health minister murder accused to NIMHANS

An Odisha district court on Friday rejected a plea filed by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seeking mental health examination of accused Gopal Das in the murder case of health minister Naba Das. Odisha health minister Naba Das was allegedly shot dead by district police officer ion January (ANI Photo)

State health and family welfare minister and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naba Das, 61, was shot dead by allegedly by Gopal Das, 53, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Jharsuguda district on January 29.

Additional district and sessions judge at Jharsuguda district court refused to allow the CID to take Gopal Das to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru for evaluation of his mental condition on technical grounds as allowing the accused to travel would amount to CID remand.

The district court made it clear that the investigative agency may move to Orissa high court for permission. Last month, the court of the first class judicial magistrate of Jharsuguda rejected the plea of CID on similar grounds.

The investigative agency had appealed before the court for further comprehensive psychological, psychometrical/ mental evaluation of the accused at NIMHANS on the recommendation of the medical board that examined Gopal Das.

A special medical board consisting of four psychiatric experts examined Gopal Das during the CID remand period as he was said to have a prolonged history of mental illness.

Based on the analysis, the medical board said, “there was a need to have a detailed examination of the accused to come to a definite conclusion about his mental health.”

After the opposition parties continued to allege deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder of the health minister, chief minister Naveen Patnaik last month announced in the state assembly that the state government has sought the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States of America for its expertise in behavioural analysis of the accused.

“We have requested the ministry of home affairs to facilitate an evaluation of the behaviour of the accused by the behavioural support unit of the FBI of the USA. I want to reassure that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a full, fair and open investigation in the case with the assistance of the best forensic experts in India and abroad,” Patnaik said.

The behavioural analytical unit of the FBI is a highly selective, elite unit within the FBI that offers research and analysis of criminal behaviour to assist law enforcement organizations.