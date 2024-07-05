 Odisha govt forms committee for translation of MBBS books into Odia - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Odisha govt forms committee for translation of MBBS books into Odia

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jul 05, 2024 09:52 AM IST

The team of 22 doctors headed by Odisha University of Health Sciences V-C Dr Manas Sahoo will identify the essential course books for MBBS education required to be translated into Odia

The Odisha state government on Thursday formed a committee comprising of 22 doctors who will work on translating MBBS books into Odia language.

The committee has been given 15 days to submit its proposal. (Representative file photo)

The health and family welfare department in an order said that the team of 22 doctors headed by vice-chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences Dr Manas Sahoo will identify the essential course books for MBBS education required to be translated into Odia and workout a timeline for the same.

The committee has been given 15 days to submit its proposal.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh scraps fine for leaving medical education midway

The work on translation will begin once the committee submits its report.

Speaking on the need for translating medical courses in vernacular languages, a state BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said the translation will level the playing field and empower people.

“For patients travelling to hospitals for health problems, the prescription and medications in English language is many a time not comfortable. Doctors who have studied MBBS in Odia language would be able to cater to the healthcare related needs of different segments of the society,” he said.

In October 2022, the Madhya Pradesh government had released three translated medical textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students in the state.

In February 2022, the National Medical Commission (NMC), India’s regulatory body for undergraduate medical education had asked medical colleges to consider imparting lessons in vernacular languages.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha govt forms committee for translation of MBBS books into Odia
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
