Gurugram, India - May 27, 2021: The Covid-19 care facility at Tau Devi Lal Stadium being cleaned by a worker in PPE, in Gurugram , India, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Odisha groom dies of Covid-19 on day of his marriage

A young man in the western Odisha district of Bargarh succumbed to Covid-19 the day he was supposed to get married, officials said
By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:19 PM IST

A young man in the western Odisha district of Bargarh succumbed to Covid-19 the day he was supposed to get married, officials said.

“He was an amiable person. He was supposed to get married on May 25 but Covid took him away from us,” said a relative of the deceased groom.

Jibardhan Bhoi, in his twenties, was supposed to get married on May 25. Hailing from Attabira in Bargarh district, Bhoi worked in a child care institution in Sambalpur district as a manager.

However, on May 17, a day before he was supposed to come home for marriage, he tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be admitted to a Covid hospital in Sambalpur town. He succumbed to the infection on May 25, the day of his marriage.

A pall of gloom descended over the small town of Attabira after Bhoi’s death.

Early this month, a 26-year-old man in Kendrapara died of Covid-19 just 5 days after he got married. Sanjay Kumar Nayak, a native of Durgadevipada village in coastal Kendrapara district, got married on May 10 after returning from Bengaluru. However, he developed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 on May 13.

Initially, he was in home isolation but after his condition worsened, he was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed to the infection on May 15.

In May this year, at least 550 people in Odisha died of Covid-19, the highest since Covid-19 infections were reported in the state last year.

