Odisha: Lucky escape for 10 fishermen as boat catches fire mid sea; no injuries

Published on Oct 06, 2022 04:36 PM IST

Another fishing vessel that was nearby rescued the fishermen in the boat that caught fire. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Ten fishermen had a narrow escape when their boat caught fire mid-sea off Dhamra coast in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Thursday morning.

Police officials said the fishing vessel named “Maa Padmabati”, owned by a person from Dosinga village in Dhamra had gone to the sea when it caught fire near the Abdul Kalam (Wheeler’s Island).

“Another fishing vessel that was nearby rescued the fishermen in the boat that caught fire. The boat most likely caught fire from the engine,” said inspector Tushil Majhi of Dhamra Marine police station.

In July this year, eight persons of Paradip town had a similar escape when the mechanised boat in which they had taken for fishing caught fire in mid-sea .

