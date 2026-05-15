Odisha man killed by brother, his family over ancestral house renovation; 3 held

A 42-year-old man was allegedly killed by his elder brother and his family over the renovation of their ancestral house on Thursday night at Baradanga Nauri Sahi village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said. The deceased used to run clinics in Mahakalapada and Paradip. (Representative photo; iStock)

Police arrested the deceased’s elder brother, Abhaya Chandra Nauri, 44, along with his daughter Kandhei Nauri, 23, and daughter-in-law Jasmini Nauri, 27, in connection with the murder.

Another suspect, identified as Jitendra Nauri, 30, is absconding. “We are conducting raids to nab Jitendra,” inspector-in-charge of the Mahakalapada police station Manas Kumar Mallick said.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Golak Nauri, started renovation work at the ancestral house, which was opposed by his elder brother.

The argument escalated into a physical confrontation during which Abhaya allegedly started assaulting Golak, an officer said, adding that other family members later joined in the attack.

“Locals alleged that the victim was repeatedly punched, while the attackers pressed his neck and jumped on his chest after he fell to the ground. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical condition but was declared dead on arrival,” an officer said.

The deceased used to run clinics in Mahakalapada and Paradip.

Police registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events and the role of each accused.