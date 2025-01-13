Odisha to give 20,000 monthly pension for those jailed during Emergency

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Odisha government on Monday approved a monthly pension of ₹20,000 and free healthcare for those jailed during Emergency in 1975-77. Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi.

In August 2019, the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government under chief minister Naveen Patnaik had announced ₹500 pension to all those who were arrested during Emergency under the Madhubabu Pension Scheme, but it drew flak for the paltry amount.

According to the latest notification issued by the state home department, the pension will be provided to persons detained in jails in Odisha under MISA (The Maintenance of Internal Security Act, 1971) or DIR (The Defence of India Rules) or DISIR (The Defence and Internal Security of India Rules) from June 26, 1975, to March 21, 1977.

“The pension will be sanctioned in favour of the living persons (i.e. those who were alive as on January 1, 2025) irrespective of the period of detention in jail,” it said.

The home department said that they can avail of free medical treatment in accordance with the provisions of Health & Family Welfare Department. “These benefits will be provided for the period starting from January 1, 2025. No benefit shall be paid for the period prior to January 1, 2025,” it said.

Besides doubling pension of freedom fighters, chief minister Mohan Majhi on January 2 announced that those who were arrested under MISA during the emergency period will be eligible for a monthly pension of ₹20,000. “To honour the patriots who suffered imprisonment under the MISA Act, our government will provide pension, free healthcare, and free bus passes,” he said while terming the Emergency as one the dark periods of democracy.

Three states in the country have introduced pension schemes for the MISA or DIR prisoners of emergency period. While Madhya Pradesh is giving ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per annum to emergency victims, Chhattisgarh is giving ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 per month and Rajashtan ₹20,000.

In Odisha, leaders like Biju Patnaik, Harekrushna Mehtab, former Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo, former BJD ministers Surendra Nayak and Pradip Maharathy and several Rasthriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP workers were jailed during the Emergency.