Nine-day judicial custody for Sushil
Metropolitan magistrate Rashmi Gupta sent him to nine days in judicial custody, saying that Kumar and his co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat have already been interrogated by the police for 10 days.
By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 04:36 AM IST
Olympics medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar on his way for his appearance in the Rohini court, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the city police’s application seeking three days custodial interrogation for wrestler and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, saying that no new ground has been stated by the probe agency to justify the remand.

The two accused were produced in the court on Wednesday at the end of four days in police custody.

Advocate Pradeep Rana for Sushil Kumar opposed the police custody and argued that the reasons given in the fresh remand application were similar to the ones given on Saturday. He contended that his client had already had been taken to various alleged hideouts.

Rana argued that 10 days in remand have already been taken on the same ground by the probe agency.

Noting these submissions, the court said, “It has been admitted on behalf of the counsel for Kumar that the accused persons have already been taken to Bhatinda for the purpose of recovery of mobile phone and they have also already been taken to Haridwar for the purpose of recovery of DVR and clothes.

“It is pertinent to mention that the accused persons have already been in police custody remand for a period of last 10 days. It has been correctly submitted on behalf of accused persons (Kumar and Sehrawat) that no new ground has been raised for seeking further police custody remand of three days.”

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award winner has been booked for murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy in the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana, 23, a former national junior wrestling champion.

Kumar was absconding since, and Delhi Police announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for any information that leads to his arrest.

It is believed he may have left Delhi for Haridwar, then Rishikesh, and also been in Punjab. Both the accused were arrested on May 23 in Delhi’s Mundka area.

wrestler sushil kumar
