On Diwali night, Aliganj was the noisiest; Aminabad topped pollution charts: CSIR-IITR report

LUCKNOW: Lucknow’s Aliganj claimed the title of the noisiest neighbourhood on Diwali night, contrasting with the relative quietude in the Chowk area, as revealed by a report from CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology, Lucknow. The city witnessed a concerning surge in air pollution, with PM2.5 and PM10 levels surpassing 100%, and Aminabad emerged as the most polluted area on the festival night. Graph showing noise levels in different areas of Lucknow. (CSIR-IITR)

The comprehensive report, titled ‘Ambient Air Quality During Pre-Diwali, Diwali, and Post-Diwali Festival November 2023,’ was released on Tuesday by the institute’s Environmental Monitoring Division. Four locations -- Vikas Nagar, Chowk, Aminabad, and Aliganj -- were scrutinised, shedding light on the escalating pollution levels.

Pollution Peaked on Diwali Night

The study revealed that fine particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) during the pre-Diwali, Diwali, and post-Diwali days in 2023 surpassed the National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQ) Standards. On Diwali night, PM10 spiked to 464 µg/m³, a 126.3% increase from the pre-Diwali night, while PM2.5 surged to 336 µg/m³, marking a 177.68% increase. The report attributed these spikes to the extensive combustion of fireworks during the festival.

Aminabad most polluted on Diwali night

The report also highlighted a 50% increase in the levels of harmful pollutants SO2 and NO2 on Diwali night. SO2 recorded a 52.88% increase, while NO2 saw a 51.94% rise. Aminabad stood out as the most polluted area, with PM10 reaching 572 µg/m³ and PM2.5 hitting 446 µg/m³ on Diwali night.

Decibel Dominance

Aliganj, with its relentless firecracker display, earned the title of the noisiest location with a sound level of 89.8 dB(A), while Chowk maintained a relative “serenity” with the lowest noise pollution at 82.3 dB(A) on Diwali night. Noise levels were measured at four locations during pre-Diwali, post-Diwali, and on Diwali night. “We monitored noise levels during both daytimes, from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM, and nighttime, from 09:00 PM to 01:00 AM, conducting observations for approximately 20 minutes at each location,” said Bhaskar Narayan, director, CSIR-IITR.

Pollution trends over the years

The report analysed data from 2015 to 2023, revealing a general decrease in average pollution levels. However, the levels in 2023 exceeded those of the previous year’s Diwali, indicating a setback in efforts for a greener celebration. The PM10 level, recorded at 556 µg/m³ in 2021, decreased to 396 µg/m³ in 2022 but experienced an upward trend, reaching 464 µg/m³ in 2023. Likewise, the PM2.5 level, which measured 365 µg/m³ on Diwali night, was relatively lower in Diwali 2022 at 279 µg/m³ but exhibited an increase in Diwali 2023, registering at 336 µg/m³.

Green Diwali efforts in vain

Despite attempts to promote eco-friendly alternatives, the report concluded that the adverse effects on air quality during the Diwali period increased significantly. The unique atmospheric conditions during winter, coupled with low wind speed and high humidity, contribute to the persistence of pollutants near ground level.

