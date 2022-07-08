On track, Agra Metro Rail Project achieves another milestone
The track work of priority corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project was inaugurated on Friday by managing director for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Sushil Kumar who has recently taken charge.
Also, the ground breaking ceremony for receiving sub-station (RSS) was held at Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the presence of MD, UPMRC and the plunge column work also began at Agra Fort Metro Station on Friday. These plunge columns are inserted in the ground and are used for providing support during slab construction of the concourse area of underground stations.
Kumar said, “Commencement of track work is an important step towards execution of systems work after civil work is nearing completion. We are committed towards completing the metro project on time and delivering a world class metro to the people of Agra.”
In addition to this, during the ground breaking ceremony of the receiving sub-station (RSS) at ISBT Metro Station Area, the officials informed that it is the main power supply source for the operations of the Metro train. It will provide energy (electricity) to the third rail tracks on which the metro will run, along with station area that includes lifts, escalators, lighting, sound systems and other miscellaneous equipment.
“The train will derive power in the form of 750 volts DC current running parallel to the track as third rail system that will derive energy from the TSS (Traction Sub- Station), which in turn will derive its energy from the main RSS. It will step down electric current from 132 kV to 33kV, to be further used by TSS (Traction Sub-Station) and ASS (Auxiliary Sub-Station). There will be two RSS for Corridor I of Agra Metro Project (from Taj East Gate to Sikandara) and one RSS for Corridor II, Agra Metro Project (which runs from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar),” said Gauri Shukla, the spokesperson for UPMRC at Agra.
It is to be noted that initially, track will be laid on the 3 km long elevated section which comprises 3 stations; namely Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road Metro Station. Track and other systems work will be carried out on the 6km long Priority Corridor running from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid.
-
Punjab agriculture dept plans to deploy drones to curb farm fires
The Punjab agricultural department plans to deploy drones to conduct aerial surveys to map farms where crop residue is burnt in violation of government orders during paddy and wheat harvest seasons. According to the proposal submitted to the Union agriculture and farmers' welfare ministry, the state department has sought ₹53 crore funds under the Centre's sub-mission on agricultural mechanisation (SMAM).
-
SGPC terms three-year jail for sacrilege convicts insufficient
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday welcomed the conviction of three Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the 2015 Moga sacrilege case, but said that just three-year imprisonment granted by court was not enough given the seriousness of the crime. While welcoming the conviction, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the government should make provisions for life imprisonment for sacrilege. The police firing had taken place during a protest against sacrilege cases.
-
Covid uptick in U.P.: 392 new cases, 2 deaths logged
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid-19 cases as 392 more people tested positive on Friday as against 325 a day before, according to the state health department data. Two deaths were also reported. “In the past 24 hours, 346 patients have recovered and till now 20,67,513 patients have recovered in the state,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. The state has 2,250 active cases now.
-
U.P.: Bareilly man held for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma in video
Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Thursday for allegedly threatening in a video clip to behead suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over Nupur Sharma's alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. As per the police, Nasir also used abusive and offensive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video that surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday night.
-
YouTube takes down Punjabi singer’s song seeking release of Sikh prisoners
YouTube has taken down Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's song “Rihai”, which calls for the release of Sikh “political prisoners”, following a “legal complaint” by the Indian government. The development comes days after YouTube pulled down slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song “SYL”, which was released posthumously, following a similar complaint by the Centre. The video is still available on some other YouTube channels.
