On track, Agra Metro Rail Project achieves another milestone

The track work of priority corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project was inaugurated on Friday by managing director for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Sushil Kumar who has recently taken charge.

Also, the ground breaking ceremony for receiving sub-station (RSS) was held at Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the presence of MD, UPMRC and the plunge column work also began at Agra Fort Metro Station on Friday. These plunge columns are inserted in the ground and are used for providing support during slab construction of the concourse area of underground stations.

Kumar said, “Commencement of track work is an important step towards execution of systems work after civil work is nearing completion. We are committed towards completing the metro project on time and delivering a world class metro to the people of Agra.”

In addition to this, during the ground breaking ceremony of the receiving sub-station (RSS) at ISBT Metro Station Area, the officials informed that it is the main power supply source for the operations of the Metro train. It will provide energy (electricity) to the third rail tracks on which the metro will run, along with station area that includes lifts, escalators, lighting, sound systems and other miscellaneous equipment.

“The train will derive power in the form of 750 volts DC current running parallel to the track as third rail system that will derive energy from the TSS (Traction Sub- Station), which in turn will derive its energy from the main RSS. It will step down electric current from 132 kV to 33kV, to be further used by TSS (Traction Sub-Station) and ASS (Auxiliary Sub-Station). There will be two RSS for Corridor I of Agra Metro Project (from Taj East Gate to Sikandara) and one RSS for Corridor II, Agra Metro Project (which runs from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar),” said Gauri Shukla, the spokesperson for UPMRC at Agra.

It is to be noted that initially, track will be laid on the 3 km long elevated section which comprises 3 stations; namely Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road Metro Station. Track and other systems work will be carried out on the 6km long Priority Corridor running from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid.