close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / One dead, 24 injured as bus collides with tree in Pratapgarh

One dead, 24 injured as bus collides with tree in Pratapgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 15, 2023 07:33 PM IST

A passenger died while around two dozen others were injured when a bus collided with a tree near Tilori Mod in Kunda area of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday morning. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

A passenger died while around two dozen others were injured when a bus collided with a tree near Tilori Mod in Kunda area of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday morning. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

As per the reports, a private bus was carrying passengers from the district headquarters towards Kunda. As the bus reached near Tilori Mod at around 10am, the bus driver lost control over the steering wheel while trying to avoid hitting a bike rider. The bus got disbalanced and collided with a tree at the side of the road. All 24 passengers and the driver of the bus received injuries in the mishap. The conductor of the bus fled from the scene.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Locals and police rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. The injured were taken to community health centre (CHC)-Kunda where one Ramdas Prajapati (66) of Maheshganj Endha and working as a contractual gardener with the postal department was declared dead on arrival. Police officials said that 12 passengers among the seriously injured including Sonu, driver of the bus, have been referred to SRN hospital in Prayagraj.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out