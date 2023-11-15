One dead, 24 injured as bus collides with tree in Pratapgarh

A passenger died while around two dozen others were injured when a bus collided with a tree near Tilori Mod in Kunda area of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday morning. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said. (Pic for representation)

As per the reports, a private bus was carrying passengers from the district headquarters towards Kunda. As the bus reached near Tilori Mod at around 10am, the bus driver lost control over the steering wheel while trying to avoid hitting a bike rider. The bus got disbalanced and collided with a tree at the side of the road. All 24 passengers and the driver of the bus received injuries in the mishap. The conductor of the bus fled from the scene.

Locals and police rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. The injured were taken to community health centre (CHC)-Kunda where one Ramdas Prajapati (66) of Maheshganj Endha and working as a contractual gardener with the postal department was declared dead on arrival. Police officials said that 12 passengers among the seriously injured including Sonu, driver of the bus, have been referred to SRN hospital in Prayagraj.

