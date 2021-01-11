One held for bludgeoning to death man who refused to give him liquor

A 32-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a hammer at a public park in south Delhi’s Tigri allegedly by a 22-year-old man over an old rivalry and the man’s refusal to give him liquor on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The alleged attacker, who is into the profession of installing cellphone towers, was arrested a few hours after the murder. He was planning to leave the city to avoid his arrest, police said.

The dead man, identified by his first name as Rahul, lived in a slum cluster in Tigri. He was previously involved in nearly half a dozen cases of murder, robbery, theft and those under the excise act, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

“We have learnt that the arrested man, Govind alias Pundi, had an old rivalry with Rahul and his brothers, who are also history sheeters. Around a month ago, Rahul and Govind had an altercation over drinking liquor at the park. Govind had asked Rahul for liquor but the latter refused him and that had led to an altercation,” said DCP Thakur.

On Sunday, around 2.30pm, Rahul was sitting at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) managed park with one Sanjay and other persons. Govind arrived there and allegedly began attacking him with an iron hammer. He allegedly hit Rahul several times on the head. As Rahul collapsed to the ground, Govind fled from the scene, the DCP said.

“The injured man was rushed to Batra hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case of murder was registered and an investigation was taken up,” said Thakur.

The investigating team recorded the statements of the persons present in the park at the time of the crime. After the suspect was identified, teams were formed to conduct raids and nab him.

“Govind was caught the same evening from another park near Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. He was all set to flee the city. The weapon used in the crime was also recovered,” said the DCP