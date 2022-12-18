One killed, 12 injured as school bus overturns, falls into pit in UP’s Gorakhpur

One person was killed and 12 others injured after a school bus overturned and fell into a deep pit on in Bhainsa Dhoda village under Khorabar police station area on Sunday.

Police said the mishap occurred as the driver of the school bus lost control over the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a cyclist.

The cyclist, Tilakdhari (50), resident of Busdila village died while bus driver, Dharmendra Yadav (28), was critically injured in the accident, police said.

Two school children, Aziz and Ajay had to be rushed to the BRD medical College while others who sustained injuries were admitted at community health centre.

Superintendent of police (city) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that the school bus of a private English medium school, with 62 children and five teachers on board, was coming from village Narayanpur under Deoria district.

“The school authorities had organised a picnic tour to Gorakhnath temple and Ramgarh lake in Gorakhpur,” the police official said adding that the mishap occurred around 10 am on Sunday.

Police officials said that the bus driver perhaps lost control on the bus while attempting to save the cyclist. Panic prevailed in the area as locals rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation.

Police officials with cooperation of locals, broke the window pane to rescue school children.

--Abdur Rahman