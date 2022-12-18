Home / Cities / Others / One killed, 12 injured as school bus overturns, falls into pit in UP’s Gorakhpur

One killed, 12 injured as school bus overturns, falls into pit in UP’s Gorakhpur

others
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 10:34 PM IST

Police said the mishap occurred as the driver of the school bus lost control over the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a cyclist.

One killed, 12 injured as school bus overturns, falls into pit (pic for representation)
One killed, 12 injured as school bus overturns, falls into pit (pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

One person was killed and 12 others injured after a school bus overturned and fell into a deep pit on in Bhainsa Dhoda village under Khorabar police station area on Sunday.

Police said the mishap occurred as the driver of the school bus lost control over the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a cyclist.

The cyclist, Tilakdhari (50), resident of Busdila village died while bus driver, Dharmendra Yadav (28), was critically injured in the accident, police said.

Two school children, Aziz and Ajay had to be rushed to the BRD medical College while others who sustained injuries were admitted at community health centre.

Superintendent of police (city) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that the school bus of a private English medium school, with 62 children and five teachers on board, was coming from village Narayanpur under Deoria district.

“The school authorities had organised a picnic tour to Gorakhnath temple and Ramgarh lake in Gorakhpur,” the police official said adding that the mishap occurred around 10 am on Sunday.

Police officials said that the bus driver perhaps lost control on the bus while attempting to save the cyclist. Panic prevailed in the area as locals rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation.

Police officials with cooperation of locals, broke the window pane to rescue school children.

--Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out