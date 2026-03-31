One killed, two injured as SUV hits truck in Pratapgarh

: A road accident on Monday night claimed one life and left two others seriously injured on the Ayodhya–Prayagraj Highway near Makoonpur village in the Kohandaur area of Pratapgarh district. At around 11 pm, their vehicle rammed into a truck parked along the highway, resulting in a severe collision (For representation only)

According to police, three men were returning home in an SUV after having dinner at a roadside dhaba in Gode village. At around 11 pm, their vehicle rammed into a truck parked along the highway, resulting in a severe collision.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Indrakumar, also known as Raja Pandey, a resident of Shikhari Kanupur village under Kandhai police station limits. He had recently returned home from Mumbai on Sunday. The injured include the driver, Golu Verma, 28, from Gharoli Mufrit, who has been referred to Prayagraj in critical condition, and Makkhan Upadhyay, 28, from Hardoi village in Kohandaur, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Pratapgarh city.

A police team reached the spot soon after the accident and rushed all three victims to the medical college hospital, where doctors declared Indrakumar dead. Further investigation into the accident is underway, said SHO Dhananjai Rai.

Man killed by unidentified vehicle in Kaushambi

A 32-year-old man, Vinay Kumar, died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Husainpur-Kuswan road under Puramufti police station on Monday night. He was riding towards his rented accommodation when a vehicle struck him. He was taken to SRN Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have registered a case and started a search.

10-year-old boy drowns in pond in Pratapgarh

A 10-year-old boy, Alex Patel, drowned while bathing in a fish pond in Amsauna village under Kandhai police station on Tuesday morning. He had gone with friends when he entered deep water. Villagers rescued him and rushed him to hospital, where he was declared dead. Police sent the body for postmortem examination.

Speeding truck kills man, injures wife in Kaushambi

Narsingh Sharma, 45, died and his wife Malti Devi, 40, was critically injured after a truck hit their motorcycle near Kura village under Sarai Akil police station on Monday. They were taken to hospital, where Sharma died. Police have registered a case and are searching for the truck driver.