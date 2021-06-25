Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / One more held in GTB hospital shootout case, 16 arrests so far
One more held in GTB hospital shootout case, 16 arrests so far

One more suspect involved in the east Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital shoot-out was arrested from outer Delhi’s Karala village by the Rohini district police on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:12 AM IST
One more suspect involved in the east Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital shoot-out was arrested from outer Delhi’s Karala village by the Rohini district police on Wednesday. The total number of people arrested in the case has now reached 16, while two juveniles have also been apprehended earlier in the case, said police officers privy to the development.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said on Wednesday, the district’s special staff team received information that Amit Mathur, who was wanted in the shoot-out case, was going to visit his house in Karala village. The information was verified and accordingly, a trap was laid. The team caught Mathur and later handed him over to GTB Enclave police station’s team, that is investigating the case.

On March 25, a group of criminals attacked a police team inside the hospital when they had brought gangster Kuldeep Mann alias Fajja for a check-up. In the ensuing shoot-out, one gangster was killed and another was injured. Fajja managed to escape with one of the suspects on a bike which they robbed from a person who was visiting the hospital for his wife’s check-up. Three days later, the police tracked Fajja to an apartment in Rohini and gunned him down.

“Mathur confessed to his involvement in the shoot-out and the conspiracy to help Fajja escape police custody. He was roped in by Deepak alias Teetar, who has been emerged as one of the key conspirators. Mathur is also associated with jailed gangster Jitender alias Gogi,” said the DCP.

Investigators said nearly 30 criminals from Delhi and Haryana were part of the conspiracy and were divided into three modules, each assigned with a different task. Mathur was part of the module led by Deepak alias Boxer, Teetar, Mohit Badani and Ravi Malik, who was killed in the gunfight at the hospital, according to the charge sheet filed by the police.

“Mathur reached the hospital on a bike and he was aksed to help Fajja flee. The conspirators had asked Mathur to keep the bike’s engine on to save time. However, the suspects were not expecting a shoot-out, and hence after gunshots were heard in the hospital campus, the plan went haywire. Fajja snatched a bike at gunpoint at the hospital’s gate number 7 and fled with Deepak alias Boxer. Mathur fled on his bike,” said an investigator, requesting not to be named.

The charge sheet in the case names two fugitive dons as the main conspirators – Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri and his key associate Kala Rana – who are currently operating from Dubai and Bangkok respectively.

