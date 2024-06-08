 One more vending zone on cards in Sangam city - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One more vending zone on cards in Sangam city

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 08, 2024 07:44 AM IST

After the successful operation of the night market opposite Azad Park in the city, a new vending zone will soon come up near Polo Ground.

After the successful operation of the night market opposite Azad Park in the city, a new vending zone will soon come up near Polo Ground.

(Sourced pic for representation)
(Sourced pic for representation)

Being planned by Prayagraj Cantonment Board which has already established a vending zone at Sadar Bazar, this new vending zone will be equipped with solar panels for eco-friendly lighting.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Cantonment Board officials said that the new vending zone will be a big one and will have 200 shops as there is adequate space near Polo Ground.

All kiosks will be of same size and colour and each kiosk will be equipped with a solar panel for eco-friendly lighting system.

The vending zone will have eatery shops along with shops of all other goods and commodities. Moreover, likewise at Sadar Bazar vending zone, online mode of payment will be given preference at the new vending zone.

Officials said that plan of establishing a new vending zone was chalked out in January last year. The works regarding the new vending zone was in progress. However, it was stalled after the model code of conduct came into effect due to parliamentary polls.

After the model code of conduct ended, the work for establishing the new vending zone will soon restart. Cantonment Board officials said the process of allotment of kiosks at the new vending zone will be similar to the sadar bazar vending zone.

It is worth mentioning that four other vending zones in the city including the night market opposite Azad Park are being run by Nagar Nigam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / One more vending zone on cards in Sangam city
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On