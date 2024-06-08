One more vending zone on cards in Sangam city

After the successful operation of the night market opposite Azad Park in the city, a new vending zone will soon come up near Polo Ground. (Sourced pic for representation)

Being planned by Prayagraj Cantonment Board which has already established a vending zone at Sadar Bazar, this new vending zone will be equipped with solar panels for eco-friendly lighting.

Cantonment Board officials said that the new vending zone will be a big one and will have 200 shops as there is adequate space near Polo Ground.

All kiosks will be of same size and colour and each kiosk will be equipped with a solar panel for eco-friendly lighting system.

The vending zone will have eatery shops along with shops of all other goods and commodities. Moreover, likewise at Sadar Bazar vending zone, online mode of payment will be given preference at the new vending zone.

Officials said that plan of establishing a new vending zone was chalked out in January last year. The works regarding the new vending zone was in progress. However, it was stalled after the model code of conduct came into effect due to parliamentary polls.

After the model code of conduct ended, the work for establishing the new vending zone will soon restart. Cantonment Board officials said the process of allotment of kiosks at the new vending zone will be similar to the sadar bazar vending zone.

It is worth mentioning that four other vending zones in the city including the night market opposite Azad Park are being run by Nagar Nigam.